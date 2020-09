Former CM Manjhi looks set to return to NDA ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA—Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is likely to return to the NDA tomorrow.

Manjhi claims Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will be a part of the NDA and won’t merge with the JD-U.

- Sponsored -

Reports are that Manjhi could be given about 10 seats to contest. He has quit the NDA in July 2017.