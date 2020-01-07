For the first time Nitish govt makes mandatory for primary schoolchildren to join human chain programme as RJD boycotts citing ‘politics’

PATNA: The main Opposition RJD in Bihar has announced to boycott the much-trumpeted human chain programme of the state government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The human chain is to be organised over the issue of environment conservation, locally publicised as “Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Abhiyan” (JJH), on January 19 for which the chief minister has been making state-wide tours of the state seeking support of the villagers.

“None of the RJD leaders will participate in the state government’s human chain programme over JJH. This is a sham,” state RJD president Jagadanand Singh told the media on Tuesday adding Nitish Kumar is holding the programme with vested political interests.

“The real purpose of this programme is to divert people’s attention from the serious issues, such as alarming law and order situation, pathetic academic condition and poor economy,” Singh explained.

This is the first time in three years that the RJD is boycotting the government’s human chain programme.

The RJD headed by jailed Lalu Prasad had earlier participated in the state government’s human chain programmes held against alcoholism, dowry and child marriages.

The RJD move is likely to badly impact the government’s programme this plan.

The trouble in the ruling camp is underlined form the fact that the education department has made it mandatory for every student to participate in the human chain programme this time. Even primary school children have not been spared in this chilling winter.

On the previous occasions, the primary schoolchildren had been barred from joining this government programme but for the first time the education department has made it mandatory for every primary school children—enrolled in class One to Class four—to attend the programme.

The primary school children, however, will not have to go outside the school and instead join the human chain to be formed in the school premises itself.

In his letter to the district magistrates, education department secretary RK Mahajan has ordered for the proper security of children adding the children should be served midday meal before they asked to join the human chain.