Floods damage boundary wall of world’s tallest Buddhist stupa

BIHAR'S HISTORIC STUPA HAS BEEN UNDER FLOODWATER FOR THE PAST ONE MONTH

PATNA—Floodwaters have brought down the boundary wall of world’s tallest Buddhist stupa in Bihar.

Reports said the stupa located in Kesaria block of East Champaran district had been surrounded by floodwaters for over a month but on Thursday, its boundary walls in an area of 50 metres collapsed due to floodwater.

The situation turned serious after the Champaran embankment over Gandak river breached near Bhawanipur village, entirely flooding the Buddhist stupa.

The increasing flood pressures eventually damaged the stupa’s boundary although 104-feet tall stupa remains safe.

A team of Archaeological survey of India (ASI) officials had discovered this stupa in 1998 after excavation. The ASI officials have declared that Bihar has the proud privilege of housing the tallest ever-excavated stupa in the world.

Rising to a height of 104 feet and much reduced than its original height, it is one foot taller than the famous Borobodur Stupa in Java, a world heritage monument.

Archaeologists say the Kesaria Stupa was initially 123 feet tall before the 1934 earthquake in Bihar. In the halcyon days when Buddhism thrived in India, the Kesaria stupa was 150 feet and Borobodur stupa was 138 feet tall, according to the ASI.

Lord Budha on his last Journey spent on memorable height at Kesaria. At Kesaria, Buddha said that in his previous births he ruled as Chakravarti Raja.

The archeologists believe the Stupa in kesaria known to the people as “Raja Ben ka DEORA” was built by Licchivis of Vaishali before Budha attained Nirvana.

It is the largest site on the Buddhist route. Chinese pilgrim Hieun Tshang had visited this site of Stupa as per his diary in the seventh century.

