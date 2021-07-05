Flipkart launches digital platform to help Bihar retailers buy products with safe doorstep delivery

PATNA/BENGALURU—Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, today announced the expansion of its operations across seven cities in Bihar with an aim to offer local fashion retailers a safe and seamless platform to buy apparel and footwear with doorstep delivery.

The Flipkart Wholesale app will now be available for fashion retailers in Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Munger, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, with the expansion to other cities in Bihar planned in the coming months.

The company said the digital platform would give a big boost to MSME fashion suppliers and artisans in the region through pan-India supply chain integration and help keep their businesses operational by offering a lively marketplace for them to sell their products.

“We congratulate Flipkart Wholesale for entering Bihar in the first year of its operations. We hope that the B2B platform boosts the livelihood of local fashion retailers in our state through a safe, digital means to buy quality merchandise,” Santosh Kumal Mall, Secretary, IT, Government of Bihar, said

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Bihar is an important state for us, and we are excited about growing our footprint here.”

“At Flipkart Wholesale, our key goal is enabling the digital transformation of kiranas and MSMEs using locally developed technology and strong supply-chain capabilities. We are confident that this technology-driven platform in Bihar will help local businesses create new livelihood opportunities, boost the local economy, and build a more resilient retail ecosystem,” he added

Fashion retailers in Bihar, who are not able to travel to fashion hubs for sourcing products post the outbreak of COVID-19, can come on board the Flipkart Wholesale app, which is a safe one-stop destination for a wide selection of apparel and footwear.

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale and Cleartrip.

Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s e-commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 350 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories.