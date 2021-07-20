Five tourists die close to their home on return journey from Kashmir

PATNA—Five friends died close to their home while returning after 10-day tour of various tourist destinations in north India.

The shocking incident took place near Kulharia village under Durgawati police station in Kaimur district late Monday night.

According to reports, the victims along with other friends had gone on sightseeing tour of Kashmir and Ladakh on July 8.

Last evening, five of them were returning to their home by a car when it jumped off the road and fell into road side ditch full of water. All of them died inside the car.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem at the local government hospital.