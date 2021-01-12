First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Bihar

PATNA—The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Patna from Pune-based Serum Institute by a SpiceJet flight on Tuesday, bringing cheers.

A report from the state health department said Bihar has been allotted 54,900 vials of Covishield vaccine (each vial containing 10 doses) from the Health and Family Welfare ministry, Government of India.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey himself received the consignment and got them stored at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna.

The much-needed vaccination drive will start from January 16 for which 300 centres have been set up in the state. In the first phase, 4.7 lakh health workers will be vaccinated.

In the second phase, frontline workers and persons above 50 years of age will be administered the vaccines.

Health officials said every vaccination site will have a team which include a vaccinator, data entry operator, mobiliser, guard and an observer. In every session, 100 people will be vaccinated.