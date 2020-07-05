Finance department official suspended for chewing khaini in office, spitting in public

PATNA—A finance department official in Bihar has been placed under suspension for chewing ‘khaini’ (tobacco) and spitting on the ground.

The state government has banned spitting in public in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

However, Vivek Kumar who works with the finance department in Patna was caught rubbing tobacco, chewing it and then spitting in the office premises.

This is the first such punitive action against any government official over the violating the government instruction with regard to coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus has claimed 90 lives and infected 11,860 persons in Bihar so far, according to a report of the health department.