The Bihar Post

Finance department official suspended for chewing khaini in office, spitting in public

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
khaini, tobacco chewing, tobacco suspension, suspended for tobacco chewing, tobacco chewing, bihar, covid-19, covid19, corona, coronavirus, bihar, bihar news Image Courtesy:pexels.com
64

PATNA—A finance department official in Bihar has been placed under suspension for chewing ‘khaini’ (tobacco) and spitting on the ground.

The state government has banned spitting in public in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

You May Like this also

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar undergoes Covid-19…

Bihar Post Desk

Punishment & reward: Bihar to…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

However, Vivek Kumar who works with the finance department in Patna was caught rubbing tobacco, chewing it and then spitting in the office premises.

This is the first such punitive action against any government official over the violating the government instruction with regard to coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus has claimed 90 lives and infected 11,860 persons in Bihar so far, according to a report of the health department.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5608 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Age of ‘expansionism’ is…

Bihar Post Desk

Update 1: Toll climbs to 26 in fresh…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD ropes in Aishwarya’s cousin to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,691

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More