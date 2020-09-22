Finally, Bihar schools to reopen after six months

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has finally decided to reopen all the schools, both government-run and private, from September 28.

However, the schools will get open for only students from Class IX to XII and will function with just 30 percent strength.

As per the guideline, a student will be attending classes just twice a week. Also, the students will have to come to schools in masks, carry sanitizers and follow social distancing.

The schools are reopening well six months after they were shut in view of the corona-induced nation-wide lockdown in March.