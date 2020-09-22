The Bihar Post

Finally, Bihar schools to reopen after six months

BiharEducationQuick Reads
By Bihar Post Desk
schools, Bihar, corona, covid19, Bihar, Bihar news REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
61

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has finally decided to reopen all the schools, both government-run and private, from September 28.

However, the schools will get open for only students from Class IX to XII and will function with just 30 percent strength.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s party moves ahead to make…

Bihar Post Desk

Mizo people happiest in India, Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

As per the guideline, a student will be attending classes just twice a week. Also, the students will have to come to schools in masks, carry sanitizers and follow social distancing.

The schools are reopening well six months after they were shut in view of the corona-induced nation-wide lockdown in March.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5806 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar boy who travels 700 km to reach…

Bihar Post Desk

‘MGNREGA man’ Raghuvansh…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP dependent on ‘borrow CM…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More