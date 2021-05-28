Fight against COVID-19: Patients suffer as several Bihar hospitals get flooded

PATNA—Thousands of patients battling COVID-19 faced another major trouble when rainwater flooded quite many government hospitals in Bihar on Friday.

TV footages showed many hospitals, such as Jai Prabha hospital in Patna, Sadar hospital in Vaishali and Anugrah Naayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya districts getting flooded with rainwater as a result of cyclone Yaas which caused heavy downpour.

Patients, attendants, nurses and doctors were seen wading through knee-deep water flooding the premises of Jai Prabha hospital in Patna.

#WATCH | Bihar: Medicines float in Patna's Jai Prabha Hospital premises as rainwater entered the hospital following Cyclone Yass pic.twitter.com/V6ajqq2SUa — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Medicines and medicals wastes were also seen floating in the rainwater entering hospital wards and doctor’s chambers.

Some hospital staffs were caught on camera collecting the floating medicines from rainwater and safely placing on a table.

The scene at Sadar hospital in Vaishali looked every horrible with entire hospital premises from the general wards and emergency room to operation theatre getting flooded in rainwater, causing much inconvenience to the patients and hospital staffs alike.

#WATCH | Premises of Bihar's Sadar Hospital in Hajipur water-logged due to heavy rain; water enters into operation theatre, emergency room, and other areas. pic.twitter.com/SuqayN3v69 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

The rainwater also flooded the Black Fungus or mucormycosis ward set up at Anugrah Narayam Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya.

That is despite the fact that the surging black fungus cases have alarmed the state government. The government has declared it as epidemic.

Bihar | Rain water enters ENT ward of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya The ward was prepared to treat patients of Mucormycosis. The cleaning process is being done: Supervisor of cleaning staff pic.twitter.com/as6hSesQlw — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Cyclone Yaas downgraded to a deep depression after damaging thousands of homes in at least two Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha.

It has also caused massive damages in Bihar and Jharkhand by uprooting trees, damaging bridges and destroying homes as a result of heavy rains.