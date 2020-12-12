Farmers guarding crops murdered in Bihar amid continuing peasants’ protests

PATNA—Three farmers were killed in Bihar amid the continuing peasants’ protests in the country against three laws to overhaul the procurement and sale of produce.

All the killings took place on Thursday night but were reported in the local media on Saturday, causing panic among the farming community.

Police said 40-year-old Shashikant Rai was guarding his harvested paddy crops kept at the granary at Ghuranpur-Pipari village in Rohtas district on Thursday night when he was shot dead by some unidentified criminals.

The victim was sleeping at the granary along with three others when the criminals raided the scene and pumped bullets while he was asleep, police said.

Hearing the gunshots the other relatives sleeping with him raised an alarm after which the miscreants fled. The reason behind his murder is not known.

Another farmer identified as Mukhlal Rai, 55 was stabbed to death in Vaishali district on Thursday night. Police said the victim had gone to guard his brinjal plants that he had planted in his farm when he was murdered.

Yet another farmer was killed in Nalanda district the same night. 50-year-old Naresh Prasad Yadav was guarding his harvested paddy crops at his farm when he was stabbed to death.

Witnesses said the victim was first attacked in his eyes before being brutally killed. Police believe land dispute could be the reason behind his killing.

The murders come amid the continuing farmers’ protests in the country. Farmers have been on the streets for the past over a fortnight against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India.

They continue to protest on the streets braving chilling winds despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring the farmers that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them.

At least 30 various farmer unions are actively participating in the agitation. They say the new legislation were introduced without their consultation and fear losing earnings and protection over guaranteed prices.