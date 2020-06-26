Fans name Patna locality Chowk after actor Sushant Singh Rajput

PATNA—A roundabout in Patna was named after Susahnt Singh Rajput as a tribute to the actor who ended his life earlier this month.

Residents of Rajiv Nagar locality in Patna on Friday named the Chowk (roundabout) after the late Bollywood actor whose family stays in the locality. His family stays in the Road no-6 of this locality.

Report said the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s national president chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi visited the house of the dead actor on Friday and paid tribute to him.

Subsequently, he led a group of Sena activists and then put a board on the Chowk named as “Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk”.

Scores of political leader have visited the house of the actor and paid floral tributes to him in the past fortnight.

Prominent among them who visited his house include Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, minister Jay Kumar Singh, Council acting chairman Avadhesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Nikhil Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanad Yadav.

Many link the visits of the leaders with the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar where each vote of every community counts.

Sushant comes from the powerful Rajput community and the leaders, perhaps, want to woo this community, political experts say.