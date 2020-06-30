The Bihar Post

Family ties dead boy to tree in the forest after villagers ban performing the last rites

IndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
last rites, preanant woman, Andhra Pradesh, AP, Kurnool, Bihar Post REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
24

HYDERABAD— A hapless family in Andhra Pradesh tied the body of a pregnant woman to a tree in the forest and fled the scene as the local villagers didn’t allow them to perform the last rites at the village.

23-year-old Lavanya who hailed from Kurnool areas in Hyderabad was admitted to a local hospital after she fell sick but died on Saturday morning.

- Sponsored -

After her death, the family brought her body to the villager and tried to perform her last rites but the villagers prevented them from conducting the rituals.

You May Like this also

Bihar criminals say they commit crimes…

Bihar Post Desk

Cracks in NDA? LJP asks workers to be…

Bihar Post Desk

“They (villagers) felt that the dead body a woman with a baby child in her womb is not good for villagers,” a local police official Ramamohan Reddy told news agency ANI.

Subsequently, the family members took her body to the nearby forest where they tied her body to a tree and fled.

After getting information, the local police rushed to the spot and performed the last rites in the presence of her family members.

The police have also registered a case against 15 persons for not allowing the family to performing her last rites.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5584 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Family announces to covert actor Sushant…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid19 effect: हम बस इतना चाहते हैं की…

Bihar Post Desk

Voting amid Virus: Govt reduces age…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,103

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More