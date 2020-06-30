Family ties dead boy to tree in the forest after villagers ban performing the last rites

HYDERABAD— A hapless family in Andhra Pradesh tied the body of a pregnant woman to a tree in the forest and fled the scene as the local villagers didn’t allow them to perform the last rites at the village.

23-year-old Lavanya who hailed from Kurnool areas in Hyderabad was admitted to a local hospital after she fell sick but died on Saturday morning.

After her death, the family brought her body to the villager and tried to perform her last rites but the villagers prevented them from conducting the rituals.

“They (villagers) felt that the dead body a woman with a baby child in her womb is not good for villagers,” a local police official Ramamohan Reddy told news agency ANI.

Subsequently, the family members took her body to the nearby forest where they tied her body to a tree and fled.

After getting information, the local police rushed to the spot and performed the last rites in the presence of her family members.

The police have also registered a case against 15 persons for not allowing the family to performing her last rites.