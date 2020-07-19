Family returns home without cremating Corona victim as cremation staffs demand huge amount

PATNA—A grieving woman in Bihar returned home shocked and shattered, without performing the last rites of her husband as the cremation staffs demanded a huge Rs1.5 lakh in lieu of completing the rituals under the Hindu customs.

The victim, a senior official with Uco Bank, died at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur town on Sunday last after battling the coronavirus.

- Sponsored -

Hearing the news, victim’s wife and son rushed to Bhagalpur and took the body for cremation at a local cremation centre on Monday.

They faced the first major emotional shock when a member of the Dom community who lends the fire for salvation of the dead under Hindu custom, demanded Rs1.5 lakh for cremating the Corona victim.

After their repeated appeals, the deal was finally settled for Rs50,000 but the family had only Rs40,000 with them at that time. As they refused to accept that amount, the family brought the body back to the hospital mortuary.

The very next morning, they took the body for cremation again and after much negotiation the Dom Raja, said to be the keeper of the sacred flame, agreed to lend the fire at Rs50,000 but he asked the family to arrange the funeral pyre and putting the body on it themselves.

“But this was not possible with just two persons accompanying the dead body. Tired of long journey and two-night negotiations and tortured by the rude behaviour of the people entrusted with the task of giving the sacred flame, the grieving family took the body back to the hospital mortuary again and left for their native village without cremating the body,” one of victim’s acquaintances Shankar Sharan Ambashtha told the media on Friday.

Eventually, a non-governmental organisation came forward and performed the last rites of the body on Thursday, four days later in the presence of police. However, no family member was present to watch the ritual.