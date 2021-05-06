The Bihar Post

Family abandons body of young son after he dies of COVID-19, admn performs last rites

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A family in Bihar refused to cremate the body of their young son who succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital.

The shocking incident took place in Gaya district, amply explaining how the coronavirus has begun to deal a blow to pious relations.

A 32-year-old youth had been admitted to the local government medical college for treatment on April 25 but none came to see him. He died on May 4, battling COVID-19 alone at the corona ward.

But, what was horrible none from his family came to receive his body after he died and cremate it as a result of which the body remained rotting for two days at the hospital mortuary.

Eventually, the local administration got the body cremated at the local cremation centre with the help of municipal staffs.

A local newspaper claimed the victim came from a high family.

Last month, a similar incident had been reported from Darbhanga district where a youth refused to cremate the body of his father who died of coronavirus infections.

After the death, the hospital authorities contacted the family members to take away victim’s body for cremation.

Responding to the hospital’s call, the victim’s son reached the hospital but refused to take away his father’s body.

“I am unable to carry my father’s body home for cremation since none in the village is cooperating with me. Also, several members in the family have tested positive and are admitted to the hospital,” the youth told the hospital authorities before leaving the hospital in a huff.

At last, the members from a non-governmental organization performed his last rites at the local cremation centre.

