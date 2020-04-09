Fake WhatsApp messages about Corona result in sudden rise in brain haemorrhage cases in Bihar

PATNA—Fake and misleading information about the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the social media platforms, such as WhatsApp are now making the people suffer from serious diseases like brain haemorrhage, heart attacks and high blood pressures.

Health officials said 12 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna in the past three days. Of them, the condition of 10 remains very critical.

Most of the patients admitted to the ICU suffer from brain haemorrhage, which is very rare during the summer. Normally such cases are reported during winter, health experts say.

“They (the patients) apparently got terrified after having gone through fake and misleading information coming on their WhatsApp and fell sick,” IGIMS superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told the media on Thursday, based on information gathered through victims’ attendants.

“Some of the patients fell sick after having watched the extensive coverage of corona stories on the TV,” Dr Mandal said.

He wondered over alarming increase in cases of brain haemorrhage at this time and advised the persons to avoid tension.

According to doctors, the man cause of brain haemorrhage cases is tension among the people due to which they are not taking medicines on times.

Changed life style due to lockdown, worries about near and dear stuck somewhere and misleading messages coming on their WhatsApp are adding to their tension, ultimately resulting in brain haemorrhage, doctors say.

“The major cause of brain haemorrhage is high blood pressure and the cause of high BP is tension. So people must not be panicky about corona,” said Dr Gunjan Kumar, a neurologist at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).