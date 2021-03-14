The Bihar Post

Facing political isolation, Kushwaha merges RLSP with Nitish Kumar’s party

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RLSP, RLSP merger, Upendra Kushwaha, Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar Image courtesy: JD-U/Twitter
47

PATNA—Ending days of speculations, former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha merged his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with the ruling JD-U in Bihar on Sunday.

The merger took place following intense political debate during the two-day meeting of the RLSP’s national council held in Patna.

- Sponsored -

“I too had put all my strength in raising the JD-U and today, I have returned to my house again. I will work with my full strength to make the party stronger,” Kuhwaha told the media.

You May Like this also

Bihar opens police station in building…

Bihar Post Desk

Nine sentenced to death over death of 21…

Bihar Post Desk

Kushwaha was hurriedly appointed the chairperson of the JD-U’s national parliamentary board moments after he made a homecoming.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was very happy with the merger. “We’ve worked together in the past and will again work together,” the chief minister said.

The RLSP chief had been facing political isolation since he quit the NDA just ahead of 2019 LS polls.

In both the 2019 LS polls and Bihar assembly polls held in 2020, the RLSP failed to open its account, dwarfing political stature of Kushwaha.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6094 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar medical student dies 22 days after…

Bihar Post Desk

Girl dies trying to enact hanging scene…

Bihar Post Desk

Opp legislators protest with LPG…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,849

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More