Expert panel clears Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

NEW DELHI—In a significant development, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation on Friday recommended emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine.
News agency IANS reported that the application would be sent to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani for final approval.
COVID-19 has claimed 149,018 lives in India, besides infecting 10.3 million people so far. Indian government claims enforcement of early nationwide lockdown has managed to check the spread of coronavirus.
Comments are closed.