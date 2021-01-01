Expert panel clears Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

NEW DELHI—In a significant development, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation on Friday recommended emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine.

News agency IANS reported that the application would be sent to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani for final approval.

COVID-19 has claimed 149,018 lives in India, besides infecting 10.3 million people so far. Indian government claims enforcement of early nationwide lockdown has managed to check the spread of coronavirus.