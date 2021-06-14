Et tu, Brute? How uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras stages coup against LJP chief Chirag Paswan

PATNA/NEW DELHI—In a dramatic turn of events, Chirag Paswan on Monday was removed both as the national president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the party leader in the Lok Sabha after five of the total six party MPs ganged against him.

Chirag has been replaced by Pashupati Kumar Paras, his own Uncle who led the revolt. The other four party MPs who joined the Paras camp included Prince Raj, Chirag cousin, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaisar.

Strangely, Paras was always given due place in the organization by his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan who formed the LJP in 2000 after breaking away from the Janata Dal. Paras led the coup barely seven months after the death of his brother Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras rejected the compromise offer by Chirag who offered to step down as LJP president. Instead, Chirag was made to wait at his uncle’s residence in Delhi for over an hour yet he failed to meet his uncle. Reports said Paras was not even on talking terms with Chirag for some time.

Paras has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker asking him to consider them as a separate group. He also claims that he is real ‘chief’ of the party and that he did so to save the party from extinction due to Chirag’s irrational decisions.

“It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. I have not split the party, I have saved it. I have no ill-will against Chirag Paswan,” Paras told the media on Monday.

He also described Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as Vikas Purush (development man) and added his party was very much a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

As per the report doing the rounds in the media, Paras could get a place in the Union cabinet during its expansion.

While the rebel group has long been unhappy with Chirag Paswan’s style of functioning, sources said, the LJP president has now been left virtually isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father death last year.

The ruling JDU in Bihar headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar welcomed division in the LJP with it’s national president RCP Sinha saying that Chirag over-estimated his political stature.

“He reaped what he had sowed,” Singh quipped.