The Bihar Post

Engineer boy rejects dowry offer of Rs20 lakh to marry his sweetheart free of cost

Uncategorized
By Bihar Post Desk
dowryless wedding, bihar wedding, Nawada marriage, Bihar Image: Social Media
4

PATNA—A youth married his girlfriend at a local temple in Bihar in an open defiance of his father who had fixed his marriage with another girl with a dowry demand of Rs20 lakh.

Vijay Prasad Yadav, a resident of Sirdala police station area in Nawada district, wanted his engineer son Pramod Kumar to marry another girl and had even fixed his marriage after girl’s father agreed to meet his dowry demand of Rs20 lakh.

You May Like this also

Bitter rivalry between Lalu’s sons…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar horror home: Investigation reveals…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

But Pramod wished to marry his girlfriend Sangeeta Kumari. As the news of his marriage reached his girlfriend, she rushed to the local police station and reported the matter to the police.

Acting swiftly on her complaint, the police called the local sarpanch who convinced both sides to agree for marriage.

Eventually, the wedding of Pramod was solemnized with his girlfriend at a local temple on Saturday in the presence of the sarpanch and local villagers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6707 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BJP, JD-U decide to contest equal number…

Bihar Post Desk

Rampaging criminals kidnap…

Bihar Post Desk

‘We are being elbowed out of the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 16

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More