Mastermind of Rs53 lakh bank robbery in Patna turns out to be an English teacher

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The mastermind of a broad daylight bank robbery in India’s Bihar’s state has turned out to be an English teacher.

The mastermind identified by police as Aman Kumar alias Aman Shukla alias Satyam alias Amit was involved in Rs53 lakh (Rs5.2 million) robbery committed in Anisabad branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Patna on June 22, police have revealed.

The 30-year-old mastermind who hails from Sarmera locality in Nalanda district had taken the services of a Karate teacher, compounder, centering mechanic and four other youths for committing the robbery.

Police have recovered more than Rs33 lakh (Rs3.3) million from their possession after the arrest of five criminals but three are still absconding.

Police said the kingpin Shukla who teaches English in a coaching centre was so cunning that he never used mobile phone for committing the robbery nor he has created his profile in any social media.

The mastermind, son of a retired assistant sub-inspector, tried to mislead the police when started speaking in fluent English during interrogation but ultimately caught.

His another accomplice Sonelal, a centering mechanic, was not less cunning and had put a concrete plaster on a box containing Rs400,000 that he got as his share from the bank robbery.

