End of an era: First time in 23 years, Shahabuddin pushed out RJD national executive

PATNA—Call it as an attempt to refurbish its image or sheer political compulsions, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by Lalu Prasad has finally pushed Mohammad Shahabuddin out of the party’s national executive.

This was the first time in 23 years that mighty Siwan politician now cooling his heels in high- security Delhi’s Tihar jail has been kept out of the party’s organisation.

Shahabuddin, considered the close confidante of Lalu Prasad, once wielded strong political influence in whole of Saran region and represented Siwan in the Lok Sabha four times in the past.

It is said the RJD president has acted on the advice of his son and party’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav who didn’t want to get involved in any controversy by getting Shahabuddin further continue in the national executive.

Shahabuddin who faces around 40 criminal cases pending against him is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. He has already been convicted in at least four cases, such as murder and kidnapping.

The RJD always relied on Shahbuddin and gave him the place in the organisational structure inviting much criticism from the Opposition. The exclusion of his name from the national executive may, thus, spare RJD from Opposition salvos now.

However, in a bid to make up for the possible damage to the significant Muslim votes, the RJD has accommodated Shahabuddin’s wife Heena Shahab in the national executive. She has lost all the three Lok Sabha elections she contested as a RJD candidate from Siwan LS seat.

Yet the RJD remains in the firing line of the Opposition for having the significant number of leaders with controversial image. They include Raj Ballabh Yadav who has been sentenced to life term for raping a school girl while another RJD legislator Arun Yadav too has been charge-sheeted for raping a minor girl. Arun Yadav has been absconding for the past several months, dealing a blow to the party image.

The RJD is also battling how to counter attacks from the Opposition which has been targetting Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav for serving divorce notice to his wife Aishwarya Rai and the way she was allegedly pushed out of in-laws’ home in Patna. Aishwarya is currently staying with her parents.