The Bihar Post

‘Encounter specialist’ former Bihar cop shoots himself dead after tiff with neighbour

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
bihar cop, police encounter, suicide, encounter specialist, Bihar, bihar news, patna REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
31

PATNA—A former deputy superintendent of police known as “encounter specialist” ended his life by shooting himself dead at his Patna residence on Tuesday.

The daring police official K Chandra who had retired from service eight years back had carried out 62 encounters, media reports said.

- Sponsored -

The former cop who stayed at Mitra Mandal Colony in Patna locked himself in a room on the first floor of his house and shot himself in his temple, family members said.

You May Like this also

Bhojpuri stars Khesari, Akshra meet…

TBP Desk

Groom dies of snakebite moments after he…

TBP Desk

Hearing the gunshot, the family members rushed to his room but found it locked form inside. Subsequently, they entered inside by breaking the door only to find him lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was suffering from depression for the past around two decades but it turned serious after his dispute with a neighbor, reports said.

The police have recovered his body and sent it for post mortem. The police are investigating the case.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5559 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Susahnt Singh Rajput suicide: Bihar…

TBP Desk

Mourning families of martyred soldiers…

TBP Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Fans…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,684

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More