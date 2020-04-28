The Bihar Post

Encephalitis spreads wings in Muzaffarpur as Bihar battles hard to check Covid-19 growth

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
encephalitis, AES, Bihar, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Bihar News Representational image
12

PATNA—Twins sisters aged four died of suspected encephalitis in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar as the mystery disease goes on slowly spreading its tentacles in the state.

The victims, daughters of a labourer from Mushari block in the Muzaffarpur district, had been admitted to the local Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on April 24 but both died within hours of each on Monday, hospital superintendent SK Shahi told the media on Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

According to Shahi, the twin sisters died of what he says Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (A$ES) or “brain fever”.

This is the third death from suspected encephalitis in the past one month.

The suspected encephalitis had struck the state last month when three-year-old Aditya Kumar from Sakra block from the same district had died on March 29. He was the first AES victim this year.

On Tuesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the ongoing efforts by the government to check AES deaths in the state and ordered the heath workers to launch massive awareness campaigns in the areas.

You May Like this also

Unable to bear huge crop damage, Bihar…

TBP Desk

Six Bihar districts emerge as Covid-19…

TBP Desk

The chief minister asked the health workers to visit every home and advise the villagers to immediately admit their children to the hospital the moment they notice symptoms of the disease.

The chief minister also ordered for instantly readying the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) in Muzaffarpur and paediatric wards in related districts.

The chief minister also directed the doctors and health staffs to be available round the clock in the hospitals and maintain high level of cleanliness.

However, the incidents have exposed the government’s preparedness to tackle the mystery disease that has claimed hundreds of lives in the past two decades. Last year, the suspected encephalitis had claimed more than 160 lives of children.

Last year, the state and the central governments had initiated a slew of measures to tackle the disease but the arrival of the disease so early has raised a question mark over their preparedness.

Health officials and the government had been claiming that the disease strikes with increase in mercury and humidity level but it’s not very hot still.

The new disease strikes Bihar amid deadly corona already making life difficult for the common people.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5450 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

The other side of Lockdown: Pushed out…

TBP Desk

Bihar reports 30 Covid-19 cases in two…

TBP Desk

So what they are beggars? The unique…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,639

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More