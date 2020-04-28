Encephalitis spreads wings in Muzaffarpur as Bihar battles hard to check Covid-19 growth

PATNA—Twins sisters aged four died of suspected encephalitis in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar as the mystery disease goes on slowly spreading its tentacles in the state.

The victims, daughters of a labourer from Mushari block in the Muzaffarpur district, had been admitted to the local Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on April 24 but both died within hours of each on Monday, hospital superintendent SK Shahi told the media on Tuesday.

According to Shahi, the twin sisters died of what he says Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (A$ES) or “brain fever”.

This is the third death from suspected encephalitis in the past one month.

The suspected encephalitis had struck the state last month when three-year-old Aditya Kumar from Sakra block from the same district had died on March 29. He was the first AES victim this year.

On Tuesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the ongoing efforts by the government to check AES deaths in the state and ordered the heath workers to launch massive awareness campaigns in the areas.

The chief minister asked the health workers to visit every home and advise the villagers to immediately admit their children to the hospital the moment they notice symptoms of the disease.

The chief minister also ordered for instantly readying the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) in Muzaffarpur and paediatric wards in related districts.

The chief minister also directed the doctors and health staffs to be available round the clock in the hospitals and maintain high level of cleanliness.

However, the incidents have exposed the government’s preparedness to tackle the mystery disease that has claimed hundreds of lives in the past two decades. Last year, the suspected encephalitis had claimed more than 160 lives of children.

Last year, the state and the central governments had initiated a slew of measures to tackle the disease but the arrival of the disease so early has raised a question mark over their preparedness.

Health officials and the government had been claiming that the disease strikes with increase in mercury and humidity level but it’s not very hot still.

The new disease strikes Bihar amid deadly corona already making life difficult for the common people.