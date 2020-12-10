Emraan offers witty response to Bihar youth naming him as ‘father’ in admit card

PATNA—Actor Emraan Hashmi has come up with a witty response after a youth from Bihar mentioned him as his “father” in the admit card.

“I swear he ain’t mine,” the actor tweeted, reacting to a news story kicking up the whole controversy.

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

The 20-year-old youth from Muzaffarpur district doing graduation from Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) mentioned his parents’ name as Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone in his admit card just out of sheer fun.

But, this mischief has landed him in deep trouble with the university authorities announcing severe punitive action against the student who studies in Bachelor of Arts (2nd year).

Varsity authorities were puzzled after they came across the admit card of the student who not only named Bollywood stars as his parents but also mentioned Charturbhuj Sthan, the red light area in Muzaffarpur town, as his home address.

“This is obviously a mischief for which action will be taken after an inquiry which already has been ordered,” university’ exam controller Manoj Kumar told the local media on Wednesday.