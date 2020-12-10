The Bihar Post

Emraan offers witty response to Bihar youth naming him as ‘father’ in admit card

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone, parents, Muzaffarpur, Emraan son, Bihar university, BRABU, Bihar, Bihar New
Representational image
Image courtesy: Twitter
31

PATNA—Actor Emraan Hashmi has come up with a witty response after a youth from Bihar mentioned him as his “father” in the admit card.

“I swear he ain’t mine,” the actor tweeted, reacting to a news story kicking up the whole controversy.

You May Like this also

CSE rebuts statement by Chinese company…

Bihar Post Desk

Gangsters serve murder threats to two…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The 20-year-old youth from Muzaffarpur district doing graduation from Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) mentioned his parents’ name as Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone in his admit card just out of sheer fun.

Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone, parents, Muzaffarpur, Emraan son, Bihar university, BRABU, Bihar, Bihar New, Muzaffarpur student
Bihar youth’s admit mentioning Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents

But, this mischief has landed him in deep trouble with the university authorities announcing severe punitive action against the student who studies in Bachelor of Arts (2nd year).

Varsity authorities were puzzled after they came across the admit card of the student who not only named Bollywood stars as his parents but also mentioned Charturbhuj Sthan, the red light area in Muzaffarpur town, as his home address.

“This is obviously a mischief for which action will be taken after an inquiry which already has been ordered,” university’ exam controller Manoj Kumar told the local media on Wednesday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5921 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Haryana home minister who received…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand asks job-seekers to quit…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP slams Nitish Kumar government for…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,792

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More