Embarrassment for Nitish after empty alcohol bottles found in Bihar assembly premises

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar came under fire of the Opposition after empty alcohol bottles were found dumped in the state assembly premises.

The incident came to light during the winter session of the state assembly now in progress.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav had gone to attend the assembly when he was informed about the presence of liquor bottles in the assembly premises and he rushed to the spot to see it for himself.

“Liquor bottles are now being found in the assembly premises. Liquor ban has become a big joke now,” Tejaswi told the media on Tuesday.

He alleged Nitish Kumar’s police were arresting only the “small fries” while the big fishes are roaming scot free.

“Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. Winter session is going on now. Liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the Chief Minister’s chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is being available in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing!” Tejashwi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

अदभुत! बिहार विधानसभा परिसर के अंदर में शराब की बोतलें बरामद। अभी शीतकालीन सत्र चल रहा है। CM के चेंबर से मात्र चंद कदम की दूरी पर विभिन्न ब्रांड की शराब ही शराब उपलब्ध। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच चालू सत्र में ही विधानसभा में शराब मिल रही है, शेष बिहार की आप बस कल्पना कीजिए! शर्मनाक! pic.twitter.com/v1Sj2kiBkK — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 30, 2021

Bihar imposed total prohibition more than five year back in April 2016. Apart from this, the chief minister has been reviewing the liquor ban on time to time yet liquor remains easily available in the state.