The Bihar Post

Embarrassment for Nitish after empty alcohol bottles found in Bihar assembly premises

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
total prohibition, liquor ban, Bihar, Tejashwi yadav, Nitish Kumar,
1

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar came under fire of the Opposition after empty alcohol bottles were found dumped in the state assembly premises.

The incident came to light during the winter session of the state assembly now in progress.

- Sponsored -

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav had gone to attend the assembly when he was informed about the presence of liquor bottles in the assembly premises and he rushed to the spot to see it for himself.

“Liquor bottles are now being found in the assembly premises. Liquor ban has become a big joke now,” Tejaswi told the media on Tuesday.

You May Like this also

Woman locks hubby in room after he votes…

Bihar Post Desk

After lending full support, BJP…

Bihar Post Desk

He alleged Nitish Kumar’s police were arresting only the “small fries” while the big fishes are roaming scot free.

“Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. Winter session is going on now. Liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the Chief Minister’s chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is being available in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing!” Tejashwi said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Bihar imposed total prohibition more than five year back in April 2016. Apart from this, the chief minister has been reviewing the liquor ban on time to time yet liquor remains easily available in the state.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6541 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Fodder scam: Patna CBI court exempts…

Bihar Post Desk

Two top Bihar leaders Kirti Jha Azad and…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Dream-Girl’ decorated with…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,987

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More