Elephant which killed 16 villagers in Jharkhand after getting separated from herd reunited

RANCHI—A young elephant which went berserk killing 16 people in Jharkhand after being separated from a herd has been reunited.

Forest officials said the separated young elephant was reunited with the herd of 22 elephants in Giridih district two months after he set apart.

Officials said they were closely monitoring the behavior of the elephant as well the herd. They apprehend the young animal might have been expelled from the herd for its unruly behavior.

The matured male elephant had been on the rampage since May killing as many as 16 villagers in six districts of Jharkhand.

According to the forest officials, the separated elephant was constantly on the move, travelling from one district to another in past two months during which it covered some 500 km in the forest.

Several teams of forest officials continued following the elephant and warning the villagers against going near it through loudspeakers.

According to media reports, more than 300 people and 80 elephants have been killed in the man-animal conflicts in Jharkhand since 2016.