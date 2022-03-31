Eight CPI-ML lawmakers marshalled out of Bihar House for creating ruckus over law & order

PATNA—Protesting CPI-ML lawmakers were marshaled out from the Bihar assembly on Thursday a day after an AIMIM lawmaker faced similar treatment.

According to reports, the CPI-ML lawmakers were protesting in the Bihar assembly seeking for adjournment motion over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state on the last day of the state assembly.

Reports said they refused to go back to their seats despite repeated appeals after which the Speaker ordered them to be marshaled out of the House. A total of eight lawmakers were marshaled out in the process.

#WATCH | Patna: Marshals of Bihar Legislative Assembly carry CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House after they created a ruckus in the House over the law and order situation in the state. A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House. pic.twitter.com/wffbggTUIA — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

A day earlier AIMIM lawmaker Akhtarul Imam was marshaled out of the House after he along with his other party colleagues rushed to the well of House and created ruckus seeking for carrying out anti-erosion works in the Seemanchal region.