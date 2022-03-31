The Bihar Post

Eight CPI-ML lawmakers marshalled out of Bihar House for creating ruckus over law & order

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Protesting CPI-ML lawmakers were marshaled out from the Bihar assembly on Thursday a day after an AIMIM lawmaker faced similar treatment.

According to reports, the CPI-ML lawmakers were protesting in the Bihar assembly seeking for adjournment motion over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state on the last day of the state assembly.

Reports said they refused to go back to their seats despite repeated appeals after which the Speaker ordered them to be marshaled out of the House. A total of eight lawmakers were marshaled out in the process.

A day earlier AIMIM lawmaker Akhtarul Imam was marshaled out of the House after he along with his other party colleagues rushed to the well of House and created ruckus seeking for carrying out anti-erosion works in the Seemanchal region.

