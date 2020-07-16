EC halts use of postal ballots for voters above 65 years in Bihar polls

NEW DELHI—In a significant move, the Election Commission has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballots to voters above 65 years of age, citing challenges and constraints to implement the rule, law body officials told the media on Thursday.

The postal ballot rule, however, will be applicable to the electorates above 80 years, disabled or those infected withCovid-19.

“Commission has already limited the number of electors to one thousand for each polling station for ease of voting, especially for elderly and vulnerable sections of electors, in Covid-19 situations,” the EC was quoted as saying in a press statement by the Hindustan Times.

Last month, the law ministry had reduced the age limit of voters opting for ballot papers in the Lok Sabha and the assembly election keeping in view the safety of senior citizens amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Under the new rule, voters above 65 years of age were allowed to use the postal ballots. Previously, this age limit was 80.