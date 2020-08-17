The Bihar Post

Drunk Indian driver drives car on railway tracks, gets stuck midway

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
car drive, railway tracks, patna, drunk driver, bihar, bihar news IMAGE COURTESY: SOCIAL MEDIA
46

PATNA—A man in India’s Bihar state had a providential escape after he ran his car on the uneven railway tracks for over a kilometre under the influence of liquor until its types got punctured.

Police said Rohit Kumar, a driver from Godra village in Patna district, had left for Ranchi on a car on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

The moment after he came out the village and reached near a railway crossing, he headed his car towards the railway line and began driving his car on the railway track on the busy Patna-Gaya railway line apparently under the influence of liquor.

You May Like this also

Grade 10 student fakes own kidnapping to…

Bihar Post Desk

Mother of four elopes with boyfriend…

Bihar Post Desk

Reports said the villagers asked him to stop and chased him for some distance but he didn’t pay any attention to them and began driving the vehicle at breakneck speed. Soon, they informed the local police.

By the time the police could reach the spot, the vehicle had got overturned on the railway tracks after its tyres got punctured due to stone chips laid out on the railway tracks. The police with the help of local railway workers later cleared the track.

“We have arrested the driver and sent him for medical test. Apparently, he was driving the car in an inebriated state,” a Government railway police official Suresh Ram told the media on Sunday.

He said the driver had a close shave since no train came on that route at that time.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5718 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar plants 3.47 crores saplings in two…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid-19 patient dies while being…

Bihar Post Desk

Youth stabs sister to death after she…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,726

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More