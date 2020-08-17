Drunk Indian driver drives car on railway tracks, gets stuck midway

PATNA—A man in India’s Bihar state had a providential escape after he ran his car on the uneven railway tracks for over a kilometre under the influence of liquor until its types got punctured.

Police said Rohit Kumar, a driver from Godra village in Patna district, had left for Ranchi on a car on Saturday.

The moment after he came out the village and reached near a railway crossing, he headed his car towards the railway line and began driving his car on the railway track on the busy Patna-Gaya railway line apparently under the influence of liquor.

Reports said the villagers asked him to stop and chased him for some distance but he didn’t pay any attention to them and began driving the vehicle at breakneck speed. Soon, they informed the local police.

By the time the police could reach the spot, the vehicle had got overturned on the railway tracks after its tyres got punctured due to stone chips laid out on the railway tracks. The police with the help of local railway workers later cleared the track.

“We have arrested the driver and sent him for medical test. Apparently, he was driving the car in an inebriated state,” a Government railway police official Suresh Ram told the media on Sunday.

He said the driver had a close shave since no train came on that route at that time.