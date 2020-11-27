Dropped as dy CM, Sushil Modi nominated Rajya Sabha bypoll candidate in Bihar

PATNA—The BJP on Friday named former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi as its candidate for the by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar.

The seat has fallen vacant following death of LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan who died after prolonged illness last month.

Modi’s candidature comes amid the JD-U leadership strongly opposed to supporting any LJP candidate and the former said to be reportedly angry over his removal as the deputy chief minister.

For the past 15 years since the NDA government came to power, Modi had been appointed the deputy of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

This time, however, the BJP has appointed two deputy chief ministers.