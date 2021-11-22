‘Dream-Girl’ decorated with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award

By SHYAMHARI CHAKRA

Iconic Indian film actress Hema Malini – popularly referred to as “Dream Girl” – was conferred the coveted Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa on Saturday.

The award has been instituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India that also hosts IFFI.

“I am happy to receive the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award 2021”, acknowledged the actress in her brief address on the occasion.

Acting apart, Hema Malini is known as an outstanding Indian classical dancer and a two-time Member of Parliament.

Complimenting the actor, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said, “Everyone has seen Hema Malini on screen, but the way she plays the role of a Member of Parliament and the way she brings forth to Parliament the issues of her Constituency Mathura, everyone should learn from that.”

Born in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the Mumbai-based actress had her debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam.

She entered Bollywood with a bang as the lead actress of the immensely popular film Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968.

Her illustrious career spans over 150 films that includes Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte pe Satta and Baghban.

Hema Malini has also served the National Film Development Corporation as its Chairperson.