Dreaded female Maoist arrested on the day of wedding in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested a dreaded female Maoist accused of blowing up the house of a BJP lawmaker some time back. Police describe her arrest as a major breakthrough.

Female Maoist Pushpa alias Gauri was arrested from Langurahi village under Madanpur police station in Aurangabad district on Thursday when her wedding was to be solemnised, media reports said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that the female Maoist is reaching her house to participate in her wedding rituals, a team of police laid the trap and nabbed her.

Pushpa is said to be expert in handling even sophisticated arms, such as INSAS and was often on the move along with top Maoist commander Sandeep Yadav. The police, however, didn’t recover any arms from her possession at the time of arrest.

The female Maoist was wanted in at least eight cases registered with various police stations.

Her name had first figured when the Maoists raided a solar plant at Amas block in Gaya district in 2017 and then attacked the house of BJP legislator Rajan Singh at Deo block in Aurangabad district in 2018.

