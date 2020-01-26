The Bihar Post

Dozens of TV sets purchased for starting smart classes stolen from Bihar schools

Bihar
By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: Supplied
10

PATNA: As many as 44 smart TV sets have been stolen from the government schools in Bihar, raising a question mark over security arrangements in the educational institutions.

Authorities said all these TV sets had been purchased to start smart classes for the students enrolled in Class 9 and 10. Each school was allotted Rs90,000 to purchase smart TV. Such classes were to start in 5,665 schools.

Subsequently, the TV sets were purchased in many schools but due to lack of adequate security, as many as 44 TV sets have been stolen from these schools so far, reports said.

Reports said majority of schools don’t have their night guards as a result of which their security has been left at the mercy of God.

“Schools were told to arrange night guards but they have ignored. Owing to adequate security arrangements, the TV sets are now being stolen from schools,” district project officer, Patna, Niraj Kumar told the media on Sunday.

Sources in the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) said each school was also provided Rs5,000 while the remaining amount had to be arranged at its own level to arrange for the night guards but majority of them ignored.

So far, smart classes have started in a total of 5,478 schools in Bihar while in Patna, they are being held in 256 schools, as per an official report.

