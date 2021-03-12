The Bihar Post

Dozens of RLSP leaders join RJD ahead of party’s proposed merger with JD-U

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RLSP merger, Upendra Kushwaha, RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar, bihar politics Image courtesy: RJD/Twitter
49

PATNA—Dozens of top Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leaders joined the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Friday.

The development is being viewed as a major setback to RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha ahead of his party’s proposed merger with the ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) in the state.

- Sponsored -

Prominent RLSP leaders who joined the RJD included Birendra Kushwaha, state president, Nirmal Kushwaha, principal general secretary, Madhu Manjari, women cell chief, and several office bearers and leaders from Bihar and Jharkhand.

All these leaders joined the RJD in the presence of Bihar opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav and state party president Jagadanand Singh.

You May Like this also

Increasing bank robberies a matter of…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt working on plan to give lands…

Bihar Post Desk

“In a away, the entire RLSP has virtually merged with the RJD. Now, only Upendra Kushwaha has been left in the RLSP,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi said Nitish Kumar has stooped so low that he is welcoming into his party persons like Upendra Kushwaha whom he had once called ‘nich’ (despicable).

Tejashwi said Kushwaha used to say earlier that if there is a friend like Nitish Kumar, then there is no need for an enemy. “Now perhaps Kushwahaji has forgotten these things,” Tejashwi observed.

Birendra Kushwaha who joined the RJD said, “The RLSP was created to remove Nitish Kumar from power. With this resolve, all of us went to every village and took resolution to this effect but today Upendra Kushwaha has forgot these resolutions to go with Nitish Kumar.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6093 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Opp legislators protest with LPG…

Bihar Post Desk

This Indian tea stall offers special…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish, host of ministers get first dose…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,517

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More