Double setback: BJP looks set to lose its single largest party status too in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In another setback to the BJP, the party headed by “outgoing” chief minister Raghubar Das appears losing the status of even being the single largest party in Jharkhand.

According to a report of the Election Commission of India, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) headed by Hemant Soren looks emerging as the single largest party in the state with the party candidates leading over 29 seats.

With a lead of 29 seats, the JMM-led Grand Alliance has gained comfortable majority of 46 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly although final results are yet to be anmounced.

The BJP, on the other hand, is currently leading over only 24 seats, and just can’t form its government in the state even though it manages to get support of AJSU leading over 4 seats and independents who are leading over two seats.

Comments
