Double Blow to RJD: Lalu's bail plea deferred, Prabhunath fails to get relief from court

RANCHI/PATNA—It’s double blow to the main Opposition RJD in Bihar ahead of Bihar assembly polls.

In a setback to the main opposition party, the Jharkhand high court on Friday deferred till September 11 the hearing on RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s bail petition in connection with the multi-million crore fodder scam.

The case was deferred as the lawyer for the CBI investigating the case was unwell.

Prasad, currently undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital, had moved the bail petition on the ground that he had completed half of the jail term.

In another setback to the party, the Jharkhand High Court upheld the jail sentence awarded to former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh in a murder case.

Singh who was awarded life imprisonment by the Hazarbagh court in the case had moved the High Court in appeal but the court upheld the lower court judgement.

