Don’t confuse, this glass bridge is being constructed in Bihar’s Rajgir town

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected the transparent glass sky bridge being constricted at Rajgir Nature Safari in Nalanda district.

“The project is being completed in a very better way. I have asked the officials to also take helps from protective experts to maintain proper security, safety and protection of this bridge,” the chief minister told the media on Saturday.

He said the Nature Safari being developed in an areas of 500 acres was being built in such a way that the people could enjoy everything after visiting there.

200-feet high, 85-feet-long and six-wide wide glass bridge is likely to be opened for visitors early next years.

Around 40 visitors could be allowed at a time at this bridge which is the first of its kind in Bihar.

Reports said the bridge is being constructed on the lines of such glass bridge in China’s Hangzhou province.