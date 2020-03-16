The Bihar Post

‘Hospital staffs behaving as if we have committed some serious crimes,’ allege Corona suspects

PATNA—Corona suspects have been alleging “inhumane” treatment at the hands of doctors and medical staffs in Bihar.

So far, 274 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine, according to a latest report of the state health department.

Suspects allege the health staffs treat them shabbily, show scant respect and sending food by pushing them through bamboo sticks.

“The hospital staffs are behaving as if I have committed a big crime. They either throw out the food packets from afar or sending the food items to us by pushing through a long bamboo stick,” alleged a Corona suspect admitted to the isolation ward of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

According to him, he was traveling by train when he was forcibly got down in Sheikhpura and admitted to the local hospital.

“From there I was shifted to Pawapuri medical college and then to PMCH. None entered my room since I was admitted to the isolation ward. Even the food is either thrown or pushed through a bamboo stick,” he alleged.

Even more shocking incident took place at the Patna railway junction on March 16 when the doctors refused to attend a patient who complained of cold and fever.

According to media reports, Mohammad Qamran was travelling by Delhi-bound Brahmputra Mail on Sunday when he suddenly felt cold and had fever. A railway staff intimated the matter to the Danapaur Control which asked the doctor to be ready for help at Patna junction.

But none came to help him at the Patna junction. Finally when the train stopped at Buxur railway station, the doctors conducted his health check-up and allowed him to continue his further journey, media reports said.

Another peculiar incident took place at Sadar hospital, Biharsharif where the health staffs reportedly fled the scene shortly after a patient said he feels like the symptoms of Corona virus.

The victim Gautam Kumar said he worked in a factory in Delhi and had reached home during Holi. The patient has gone missing since then.

