The Bihar Post

Doctor couple arrested over murderous attack on Patna gym trainer

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
Patna, gym trainer, PMCH, Patna gym trainer
16

PATNA—The police have arrested a doctor couple in Bihar in connection with a case of an attempt to eliminate a gym trainer.

Physiotherapist Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh and his wife Khushboo Singh were arrested by the Patna police following an investigation based on the statement given by the victim gym trainer Vikram Singh Rajput now admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

- Sponsored -

The doctor couple is accused of hiring contract killers to eliminate the gym trainer who had a miraculous escape in the murderous attacks. The contract killers had pumped five bullets into his body although he survived.

You May Like this also

Shot five times, critically wounded man…

Bihar Post Desk

As millions reach his account due to…

Bihar Post Desk

The arrested contract killers told the police that they were paid Rs2.50 lakh to shoot dead the gym trainer.

According to a senior official, Vikram was earlier a gym trainer in Boring canal road where Khusboo Singh also came for fitness. She fell in love with Vikram despite being married, police sources told the media.

.“As her husband also learnt about the affair, as per the statement of Vikram, Dr Raviv Singh threatened him with dire consequences to stay away from Khusboo Singh. Due to his threat, he left the job of Boring canal road gym and joined Patna market’s gym,” a police official told IANS.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6472 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

#AbbaJaan, farmers’ protest bring…

Bihar Post Desk

AIMIM chief dares Centre to declare…

Bihar Post Desk

Weeks after ignoring, BJP comes to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,524

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More