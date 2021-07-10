The Bihar Post

Divine Justice: Murderer fleeing after committing crime dies of heart attack

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A shooter fleeing after murdering a villager died of heart attack in Bihar in what villagers describe as an instant “divine justice”.

Police said Dharmendra Tiwari, 35, a resident of Rohtas district, was going to a local market on a bike when three criminals overtook him at a deserted location and fired shots at him. He died on the spot.

Reports said after committing the crime, the criminals were fleeing the scene when the local villagers gave them a hot chase.

However, one of the shooters Manoj Tiwari,55, suffered heart attack while fleeing and died on the spot, police said.

Police said the victim and the shooter who suffered heart attack were cousins but had been indulged in land dispute for some time.

“We are conducting raids to nab the remaining absconding accused persons. They will be caught very soon,” local deputy SP Raj Kumar said.

