Ditched in love, youth shoots dead just-wed girlfriend before killing himself

PATNA—A youth ended his life after shooting dead his just-married former girlfriend going to her in-laws’ home after marriage.

The shocking incident took place in Rahui police station areas of Nalanda district on Sunday evening.

Police said the girl identified as Shabnam Kumari, 21, was going to her in-laws’ home in a car when her former boyfriend intercepted the vehicle upon which newly-wed couple was travelling.

The accused riding a bike dragged out her girlfriend from the car and shot her in the temple from point-blank range after she refused to go with him.

After killing the girl, the man shot himself. Both succumbed to injuries later.

“Girl’s husband told us that the youth tried to convince her to come with him. On her refusal, the man shot in her head from point-blank range and then shot himself,” a local police official Devanand Sharma told a local media.

The couple had got married barely four days back on May 26. According to reports, the girl had been staying with her uncle to pursue studies but a local youth named Rajpal Paswan was madly in love with her and wanted to marry her.

Recently, a meeting of local villagers too was held over the issue but the youth refused to mend his ways.