Diplomat Pavan Varma who quit IFS to join JD-U now being forced to quit

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed revolting party colleague Pavan Kumar Varma for questioning his “credentials” but again maintained silence over the questions being raised by the party leader.

Varma has said he would take the next course of action after getting the reply from the chief minister but the latter has reacted differently.

“Is it the letter worth responding? You send the letter by email and then releases it in the media,” wondered the chief minister.

He said he would have responded to the letter had it reached him through proper channel adding such letter had got no value.

On Thursday too, the chief minister had reacted bitterly to Varma for leaking the private conversations, if any, in public.

“This is not the way to express your displeasure! He (Varma) says I told him certain things, should I tell you what he said to me? He is a learned persons, I respect him much, it’s no matter he doesn’t respect us,” the chief minister told the media on Thursday.

He added he would have no objections if Varma wants to leave them adding the JD-U’s stand over every issue is clear.

Not only the chief minister but even the entire party has launched frontal attacks on Varma who once had resigned from the coveted Indian Foreign Service (IFC) to join the JD-U.

Diplomat Varma, a 1976 batch IAS officer had resigned as India’s ambassador to Bhutan in October 2012 to join the JD-U. In January 2013, he was appointed the culture advisor to the chief minister and then nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, he was made the national spokesperson and nation general secretary of the JD-U but of late he was not on best of term with the chief minister.

Varma has been annoyed with the chief minister the way he had changed his stand over the triple talaq, Article 370 and then Citizenship amendment bill.

Earlier this week, he finally shot off a two-page letter to the chief minister reminding him the way he was going closer to the BJP about which policies he had expressed his apprehensions multiple times in the past.

“Respected Shri Nitish ji, I understand that the JD(U) and the BJP are to fight the forthcoming elections in Delhi in alliance. In recent times, this is first time that we will be broadening and extending our parties’ association with the BJP through a formal electoral alliance, beyond Bihar.

“I must confess that I am deeply perplexed by this development, and look to you for ideological clarity. On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine. In my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012, even before I had formally resigned from the IFS, you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country. When you were leading the Mahagathbandhan, you had openly made a call for `RSS Mukt Bharat’. These views, articulated for a sustained period, are a matter of public record.

“However, the cause for confusion arises from the fact that, even after you changed tracks and aligned again with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change. For instance, I remember your confessing to me in private how the current leadership in the BJP party has humiliated you. You maintained, on more than one occasion, that the BJP is leading India into a ‘dangerous space’.

“It was your personal view, as conveyed to me, that the BJP is destroying institutions, and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces within the country to regroup, a task for which you actually assigned a senior party official.

“If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so. This is especially so at a time when the BJP, through the CAA-NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive socially divisive agenda, aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country. Mahatma Gandhi, Lohia, JP—the icons of our party—would have, I strongly believe, unequivocally denounced this agenda, and fought it tooth and nail.

“In view of the above, I think there is an urgent need for the JD(U) to harmonize what the party’s Constitution says, what the leader of the party feels in private, and what actions the party takes in public. Politics, as you have emphasized to us, must be about principle and the courage of conviction.

“I look forward to receiving some ideological clarity from you, either in a formal meeting of the JD(U), or through such means as you consider best,” Varma mentioned in his two-page letter.

However, the kind of replies coming from the chief minister has apparently shocked Varma.

What is further strange, Nitish Kumar has been rather silent over party vice-president Prashant Kishor who too has questioned the JD-U for supporting the Citizenship Bill in the Parliament and has been constantly criticizing the party’s stand through his Twitter handle.