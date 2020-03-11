Did Jyotiraditya Scindia get cold welcome into BJP? Absence of Modi, Shah raises question

BHOPAL/DELHI: So, he quit his long association with the Congress party just for a Rajya Sabha seat!

A letter released by the BJP on March 11, 2020—just after former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP—showed he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, along with eight other candidates.

- Sponsored -

What was more surprising, much against hype and hoopla, no senior BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister and former party chief Amit Shah were present at the Press meet to welcome Scindia into the new home.

The only big face present on this occasion was JP Nadda, new BJP chief, to announced his induction into the new party.

Political analysts say the treatment was not in line with the political stature of Scindia who enjoyed many key positions in the Congress.

His biography on the elections.in says Scindia who did his MBA in 2001 from the Stanford Graduate School of Business held many key positions while in Congress. See the list:

* 2002: Elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Guna constituency

* 2002: Member of Committee on Finance & Committee on External Affairs

* 2004: Re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha.

* 2004: Member of Committee on Estimates, Committee on Petitions, Committee on Defence, and Committee on Finance.

* 2008: Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

* 2009: Re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha.

* 2009: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

* 2012: Union Minister of State for Power.

* 2013: Chief of the Campaign Committee, Madhya Pradesh.

* Indian Planning Commission appointed Scindia to prevent the power blackout of July 2012 from happening again. July 2012 was marked by the largest grid collapse, affecting over 620 million people. Scindia in May 2013 assured that India would have the largest integrated grid in the world by January 2014 as the required actions had been taken.

* 2014:Re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha for the fourth time

* 2019: Lost Lok Sabha Election from BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav

Scindia has now come in for sharp criticisms for his move to switch over to the BJP after his open declaration to fight against BJP.

“He tasted the humiliation on the day of joining itself. While there were big talks about (Prime Minister Narenra) Modi and (Amit) Shah to be present but only JP Nadda was available. Just keep on watching what happens next,” tweeted Madhya Pradesh Congress.

महाराज बने चौकीदार: कांग्रेस में महाराज के अभिमान में जीने वाले अब चौकीदार की बिरादरी में शामिल होकर फक्र महसूस कर रहे हैं। वैसे ! शोर तो था कि मोदी जी और अमित शाह सदस्यता दिलायेंगे, पर नसीब में आये नड्डा और बीडी शर्मा। —मतलब पहले ही दिन अपमान का घूँट..? आगे-आगे देखते जाईये। pic.twitter.com/6kIkUQGrqw — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 11, 2020

Former Madhepura MP and Jan Aadhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav also took a dig at Scindia for his new move.

“Congratulations on being reduced to ‘Chowkidar’ from ‘Maharaj’ (royal prince),” said Pappu Yadav.