The Bihar Post

Denied ticket, BJP legislator vows to quit grains for rest of his life

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
BJP, Chokar Baba, MLA quits grains, Saran, Bihar, BIhar News, Bihar polls, Bihar elections
BJP legislator meeting villagers in his constituency
Image Courtesy: Twitter
47

PATNA—A BJP legislator from Bihar has announced to quit grains for the rest of his life, irked at being denied ticket by the party.

Legislator Shatrughan Tiwari alias Chokar Baba was elected from Amnour assembly segment in Saran district in the last assembly elections. This time, however, he was denied ticket by the party.

Irked at the treatment, the legislator has now taken a vow of not eating grains in the rest of his life and surviving on only fruits.

He has also sent a letter to the national party president wherein he accused the state party leaders of indulging large-scale irregularities in the distribution of party tickets.

He said the party had given the ticket to someone whom he had defeated in the last assembly elections.

The three-phase assembly elections in Bihar starts from October 28.

Bihar Post Desk

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

