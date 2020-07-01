The Bihar Post

Denied admission by 18 hospitals, man dies battling ‘Covid-19’

By Bihar Post Desk
A 52-year-old man with symptoms of Covid-19 has died after being denied admission by as many as 18 hospitals in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

The victim who ran a garment shop in Austin town of Bangalore complained of high fever and breathless last week after which he was taken to local hospitals. He had the symptoms of Covid-19.

Family members told the local media that they ran from one hospital to another trying hard to admit him somewhere and save his life but every hospital refused.

Eventually, the man died on Sunday. Hospital authorities didn’t admit the victim out of fear that they themselves could contract the deadly virus.

“We begged and pleaded before the hospitals. It was like humanity died. They did not allow us to even open the ambulance door,” victim’s nephew was quoted as saying by indiatoday.in.

The last words of the victim, as Gulf News reported, were: “I can’t take this anymore. Please take me home, or admit me in a hospital. I can’t breathe.”

The surging Covid-19 has killed more than 17,000 people in India and left close to 600,000 infected.

