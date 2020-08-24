Delhi farmer buys air tickets for 20 Bihar labourers to get them return to duty

PATNA—A farmer from Delhi has bought air tickets for 20 migrant workers from Bihar so that they could get back to work.

All these migrant workers worked at the mushroom farm of Pappan Singh but currently they were stuck in home state of Bihar as there was no berth available in any trains going to Delhi.

Upset workers then contacted their employer to inform him about their problem but their joy knew no bounds when being told that he was sending air tickets for 20 of them to return to duty.

“We are very excited. We will have the opportunity to travel by plane. We thank our employer,” one of the workers Navin Kumar told the media on Monday.

Indian industries and factory owners have been currently facing severe crisis of labourers as more than three million migrant workers have returned to their homes after Corona-induced lockdown.