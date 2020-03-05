Delayed Justice: Muslim woman gang-raped in 2016, case registered in 2020!

PATNA—A woman who was left among a group of rapists by her husband after her parents failed to give him bike in dowry has ultimately managed to register her case with the police more than three years after her constant fight for justice.

This is in sharp contrast to the kind of alacrity being shown towards four convicts of 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang-rape.

The victim, a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar, had been married with Tazaddin Khan under traditional Islamic rituals in December 2014. Soon after her wedding, however, the man started torturing her for not giving bike in dowry by her parents but she endured all these with monumental patience.

Her tortures crossed all limit when her husband, one day, took her to the residence of one of his friends on the pretext of attending a party but handed her to his friends.

All for a bike

“I got suspicious when I saw no trace of party there but before I could understand, he left me among his four friends and locked the room form outside. They all raped me by turn,” the victim said in her written petition to the police. The incident took place in November 2016.

According to the victim, her husband didn’t allow her to go to her parents’ home even after then. In the meanwhile, she became pregnant and delivered a baby girl. A year later, she somehow managed to reach her parents’ home in Delhi where her father runs an auto-rickshaw and it was only that the parents came to know about her ordeals.

In 2018, the victim reached the Delhi Commission for Women and registered a formal complaint with them. Acting on her complaint, the right body chief forwarded her complaint to the local District Superintendent of Betia, the district headquarters of West Champaran, for necessary action but the police didn’t show interest in her case.

Then she visited the office of the local district police chief but here too her case was not entertained. However she didn’t lose hope and patience, and continued her fight for justice.

Case registered on Nitish’s order

In December last year, the victim mailed her complaint to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who directed the state’s Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey to look into her case. It was then that the DGP asked the local Betia police to register the case against the culprits.

Eventually, the case was registered with the Bairiya police station on March 02 this year—well more than three years after the incident had taken place. The victim is now hopeful of getting justice. “It’s already too late but I hope justice will be delivered to me,” she told the media.

“We have registered the case and matter is being investigated. All the accused persons will be caught soon and we will ensure justice to the victim,” local district superintendent of police Nitasha Guria said.

