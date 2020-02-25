The Bihar Post

Debt-ridden trader couple poisons little child before ending lives

BiharCrime
By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: Hindustan
PATNA—A debt-ridden businessman Bihar committed suicide along with his wife after poisoning his little son.

The heart-rending incident reported from Katihar district has sent shock waves in the areas.

Reports said Manish Kumar had been living under extreme stress for some time following severe loss in the business. Eventually he fell in heavy debt.

On Monday night, he first poisoned his year-old son to death before ending his life along with his wife by hanging from the ceiling fan, reports said.

The police have recovered the bodies and begun investigation into the case.

