Deaths caused by heart attacks increase by 53 percent in five years in India: NCRB

The deaths caused by heart attacks have gone up by more than 50 percent in the last five years in India.

According to National Crime Bureau Records (NCRB) statistics, altogether 18,309 people died of heart attacks in 2014, which went up to 28,005 in 2019, thus registering an increase by 53 percent.

The data also states that there has been steady increase in cases of heart attacks across all age groups except below 14 years and in the age group of 14-18.