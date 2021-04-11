‘Dead’ Indian woman returns home smiling as grieving family members prepare for her cremation

PATNA—A woman believed to have been dead in a train accident in India returned home smiling just when her grieving family members were planning to cremate her “body”, turning the whole atmosphere of grief into happiness at once.

The bizarre incident took place in the Indian state of Bihar earlier this week.

Ramwati Devi, 55, a resident of Samastipur district, went missing on Tuesday shortly after she left her home to buy some medicines. The family members failed to locate her despite all efforts.

Witnesses said right at the same time, a body of a woman in the same age group and dressed in same clothing was found at the nearby railway tracks in the district.

Soon after being informed, the sons of missing woman rushed to the spot and carried the body home, mistaking it as their own mother.

The village reverberated with the cries of the grieving family members once her body was brought home.

Even as the family members were preparing to carry the body for cremation, the woman returned homes, leaving everyone stunned.

Witnesses said initially none believed their eyes after the woman was found standing before them. Many from the crowd came forward and touched her to confirm if she is really alive even as the woman kept on smiling.

Within no time, the whole atmosphere of grief turned into happiness as the family members carried the body of the unidentified woman with them and placed it at the same place on the railway track from where they had brought. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has begun investigation into the case.

The woman told her family members that she had missed her way while going out for buying medicines.

“While I was at the medicine shop, a local villager told me to go home soon saying her family members are grieving for her death. I returned home soon,” she said.